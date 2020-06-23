‘Men Standing Up Against Violence’ give away supplies to combat Covid-19 in Hartford’s North End

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been the site of Covid-19 mobile testing, and roundtables about urban violence. Tuesday, a group gathered at a center in Hartford’s North End to give away supplies to combat the Coronavirus.

“We’re fighting against an enemy that we can’t see. We don’t know where it lurks, how it lurks,” said George Davis, Hartford.

They’re known as Men Standing Up Against Violence. About 40 men usually deployed to reason with city youth in an effort quell deadly gun violence. Tuesday, they’re combating the Coronavirus.

“People say why is there so many cases in the community? There are so many cases in the community because the community’s needs are not met. So we’re here today to basically fill that void,” said Fred Phillips, Founder, Men Standing Up Against Violence.

The group gathered at Phillips Health Center in Hartford’s North End Tuesday giving away more than 2,000 masks and supplies with some help from Hartford Police.

When people come by there they’re leaving with masks. They’re leaving with things to help keep them safe amid the pandemic like sanitizer, toilet paper, water and a box of food.

Dave Alan Catering donated food. But mostly these men made this happen on their own. All in an effort to raise awareness. Hospitalization rates may be down but the Covid-19 pandemic’s still here.

“I lost a sister and a cousin to it and I think people just need to be aware that this is not over and don’t take it lightly. Cause we can’t see it and it’s taking us out,” said Robert Lee, Hartford.

State Senator Doug McCrory says he hopes to see more people step up right here in this community.

“I hope this goes from a moment to a movement so we can continue to do these things. I know they have some ideas around providing healthcare right here in this building right here,” said McCrory.