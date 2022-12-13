SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington.

The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.

When the driver, an unnamed juvenile, approached the car to unlock the door, police detained him for investigation into the misuse of registration. After further investigation, police learned that other people associated with the car were inside of the motel.

Another juvenile, an unnamed girl, left the room without incident, however, a teenager was found in the room under the covers on a bed. Police viewed three loose rounds of handgun ammunition in the area of the bed, as well as extended magazines hidden under the mattress.

Police recovered one firearm, that was stolen out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina, as well as another “ghost gun” that had no record in the firearms registry.

The teen, identified as 18-year-old Angel Aviles of Meriden, was taken into custody and charged with the following: two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, theft of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and possession of a ghost gun.

Aviles was held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond and is due in court Tuesday