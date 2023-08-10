MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six suspects are in Meriden police custody after a two-day crime spree, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page.

A Meriden police cruiser was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle on South Broad Street, prompting the arrests. Authorities were actively looking for the car that collided with the cruiser for its suspected involvement in several crimes throughout the state.

The car was suspected of being involved in three separate armed robberies throughout Connecticut on Thursday, according to police. The stolen car was also suspected of driving head-on at police and civilians, then swerving away at the last second.

Officers located three stolen vehicles with suspects at Hubbard Park, but the suspects fled in two of them before they could be apprehended. They lit the other car on fire.

“These are infuriating actions, but our residents should feel safe knowing our officers are working hard to hold these offenders accountable and bring them to justice,” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

Meriden officials confirmed a sixth suspect was arrested on Thursday night.

Meriden police will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to discuss the investigation.