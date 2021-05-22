Metzner Rec Center in Hartford hosts grand reopening featuring family fun, community resources, and COVID vaccinations

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to break in a newly-renovated rec center than by hosting a block party with COVID-19 vaccinations?

The Metzner Center has had $350,000 of work done over the last year. Sunday, the grand reopening featured food, music, games, arts and crafts, family activities, community resource tables, and COVID vaccinations.

Mayor Luke Bronin said of the rec center at the event, “We put a lot of work into it, to fix it up, preserve it, but also to expand it so it can now serve twice as many kids in the early learning center, and we wanted to make sure that it remains a center of learning and fun in our community. As we begin to come back together physically and get folks vaccinated and recover from this pandemic, it’s a beautiful thing to see so many people out here to celebrate the reopening of this center.”

The center features an early learning center and offers a summer camp, playground activities, Foodshare giveaways, and programs with the Hartford Library, the Village, and United Way.

