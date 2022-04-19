HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” is coming to Hartford next month.

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit.

The exhibition, which opens for a limited time starting May 6 at the Connecticut Convention Center, is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling paintings from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. They are reproduced in a way that allows viewers to be face-to-face with the pieces.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transformed into a completely different world,” Biallas said. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Hartford allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Viewers can choose to add an audio guide during their experience.

Tickets will be sold Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Mother’s Day and open Memorial Day.

Ticket prices begin at $22.20 for adults and $17.40 for children. Discounts are available for seniors, students and military members and family bundles are an option too. You can purchase tickets here.