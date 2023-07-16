WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A microburst downed trees and damaged a building Sunday morning in Wethersfield, according to the town’s emergency operations center.

The microburst hit at about 10 a.m. on Silas Deane Highway, according to officials. It took down several small trees. It also tore off flashing from a building and damaged trees alongside the brook.

The microburst happened as areas across the state faced harsh winds, heavy rain and widespread flooding. The entire state was also under a tornado watch until mid-morning.