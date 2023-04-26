WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Middle school students got a taste of a career in STEM during a visit Wednesday to jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

“[The] whole idea is to get them engaged with STEM education and some of them also have the opportunity to go to our customer training center and see some more of our engines close up,” said Margo Bailey, with Pratt & Whitney.

About 250 students gathered at the hanger in East Hartford.

“I think it’s actually pretty fun,” said Jarielys Orozco, a CREC student. “It’s actually really interesting to me. I like to learn more about engineering and like how all these different devices and technology work.”