MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Midwest Food Bank of New England is fulfilling a need with one donation at a time.

Monday was distribution day at the food bank. Its goal is to deliver up to $18 million worth of food across New England each year.

“Our agencies that we serve, which are food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens… they’re scheduled to come in and they shop for free food,” said Jan Young, the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank of New England said.

The 55,000 square-foot facility opened a year ago on Adams Street in Manchester, joining the fight against food insecurity. Representatives from 84 different agencies stroll the aisles monthly, shopping for items ranging from beverages to cereals, and volunteers are there to help.

“They help them walk through the line and pick what they need,” Young said. “We drive their vehicles inside our building or load them back at the dock.”

“This is a game changer because we don’t have to go around searching for where we’re going to get food from,” said Winifred Billington, the Hartford Knights program coordinator.

In addition to the dry goods, there’s frozen food stored in two deep freezers.

The Hartford Knights is one of the agencies being served, receiving snacks for a summer youth program and food for its annual Day of Caring.

“The Day of Caring, we know we’re going to get a lot of pantry food,” Billington said. “We know we’re going to get a lot of snacks, so this has taken a lot of weight off our shoulders.”

Last month, the food bank distributed 430,000 pounds of food. It’s on track to exceed that amount in August thanks to the help of volunteers, donated food, and monetary public donations, which are always accepted.

Learn more about the Midwest Food Bank of New England here.