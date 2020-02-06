Breaking News
Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to host meet-up in Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2020 presidential campaigns comes to Hartford, Connecticut on Thursday.

Democrat Mike Bloomberg will host what the campaign calls a ‘meet up’ event in Hartford on Thursday. The former New York City mayor also announced his local campaign chairs- State Representatives Chris Rosario and Kerrie Wood.

The event is scheduled from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas Hooker Brewery on 140 Huyshope Avenue in Hartford.

