MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many will jump in some cold waters on Saturday in support of the Bristol Police Department and the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Milford police and the local community are plunging for BRRRistol on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Walnut Beach.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m. The plunge starts at 11 a.m.

If you want to take the plunge, registration is $20. If you’d rather stay dry, you can donate at the event.

All money raised will go to Fund the First campaign for the families of DeMonte and Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12.

