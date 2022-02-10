HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – While COVID-19 numbers are on the decline in parts of the country, the virus continues to take a toll on hospitals. In many cases leaving a void in staffing, but there’s a new backup plan to help solve the problem.

War zones are where you typically find military personnel, but effective immediately, troops are reporting for duty at St. Francis Hospital.

“They’ll be helping us in nursing and other tech positions, as well as physician, nurse practitioners,” St. Francis Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Shapiro said.

The troops are responding to a staffing need brought on by COVID-19. It’s a problem affecting hospitals across the country. St. Francis is able to fill that void thanks to a grant from FEMA.

“In the pandemic of shortages, backups, and supply chain issues, we need all the help we can get,” Dr. Vernette Townsend said. “We have tired nurses and doctors from surge one, surge two. Now, we hit surge three and we have spreading through our clinicians.”

Townsend said their workforce was nearly depleted. As an Army nurse veteran, she’s confident the skillset of the men and women is transferable.

“We already know what their skill set is,” Townsend said. “We’re going to have to sit down with their commanding officer and make the most of their assignment. They’re doing what they believe they need to do, and that is to preserve life wherever that life is located.”

The men and women of the military will be stationed at St. Francis Hospital for the next 30 days helping out where needed. Then, they are off to their next tour duty.