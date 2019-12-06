Minor injuries reported after ambulance overturns in Rocky Hill

Hartford

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police are working to learn what caused an ambulance to overturn Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Entrapment Dividend Road and Pratt Street.

Officers said several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said there was no patient inside of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Police did not comment on how the incident occurred; however, they did say another vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

