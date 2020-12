HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) trash plant in Hartford is expected to close down in July of 2022.

The site will no longer burn trash. The CEO said the current plan is to convert the site to a waste transfer station.

However, that could possibly change due to a number of ongoing factors, including plant performance and revenue projections.