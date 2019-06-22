Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Hartford PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A silver alert has been issued for a year old girl last seen with her biological mother early Saturday.

According to police, 7 year old Kaye'Jah Reid was reported missing early this morning and was last seen by Department of Children and Families (DCF) with her biological mother in Hartford.

She is described as a black female with brown eyes. She is reported to be 4' tall and weighs 100 lbs. It is unknown what clothes she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at (860)757-4000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.