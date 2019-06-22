Hartford

Missing 7 year old last seen by DCF with biological mother in Hartford

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:17 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:01 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A silver alert has been issued for a year old girl last seen with her biological mother early Saturday. 

According to police, 7 year old Kaye'Jah Reid was reported missing early this morning and was last seen by Department of Children and Families (DCF) with her biological mother in Hartford. 

She is described as a black female with brown eyes. She is reported to be 4' tall and weighs 100 lbs. It is unknown what clothes she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at (860)757-4000. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center