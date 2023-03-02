ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Police Department is searching for three adults who went missing around three weeks ago.

According to police, 33-year-old Ashley Knight, 42-year-old Mark Spring and 33-year-old Shannon Wright are all missing from their residence in Enfield.

All three were last heard from around three weeks ago, and their current whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Ashley Knight, 33 Mark Spring, 42 Shannon Wright, 33 Photos courtesy Enfield police

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knight, Spring, and Wright are asked to contact the EPD at (860) 763-8911.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app