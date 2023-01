HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye.

Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day.

He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall and weighs about 85 lbs.

If anyone has information on Funnye’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Hartford police immediately at (860) 757-4000.