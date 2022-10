ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday.

The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs.

Police said Dhimani may be with his father, Trison Pearson, in the area of Enfield, Conn. and Springfield, Mass.

Anyone with information on the location of Dhimani or Trison is urged to contact the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.