HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has produced a number of Major League Baseball umpires through the years, and on Friday two of them returned to deliver gifts to kids at Connecticut Children’s.

Not only did Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds grow up in Connecticut, but they both attended the University of Connecticut as part of their journey which took them to calling balls and strikes at the major league level.

The umpires were assisted by the Hartford Yard Goats to deliver 100 Build-A-Bear stuffed toys, outfits and activity books to patients at Connecticut Children’s as part of the UMPS CARE Charities that was founded in 2006.

Reynolds who retired after 24 seasons, has done this around the country but admitted being back in Connecticut is extra meaningful to him.

“When I’m doing hospital events in Cleveland, St. Louis and San Diego, those are super impactful events. But, to come back to my own state, come back to a hospital that I’ve been to, that we’ve used and my family’s been involved in, and do this in my own community. I love connecticut, I owe this state a lot,” Reynolds said.

Former University of Connecticut coach Andy Baylock also came out to show his support a Connecticut Children’s. Baylock taught Reynolds and Iassogna as well as two other outstanding empsires from the state — Terry Tata and Ed Rapuano.

“We’re so lucky, we’re products of this town, products of the school systems here, the university here. And to come back to Connecticut Children’s and put a smile on some kids’ faces, it’s the culmination of a really fulfilling career,” Iassogna said.