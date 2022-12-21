Mohegan Drive in West Hartford was closed on Dec. 21, 2022 for a vehicle crash.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening for a “serious” crash, according to police.

Eastbound traffic cannot go on Carlyle Road after Russell Lane.

Police did not provide any additional details, including how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

There were at least a dozen police cruisers at the scene, as of about 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing situation and details will be added as they are made available.