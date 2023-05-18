HARTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose was fatally struck by a car on a road in Hartland Wednesday night — marking the second moose fatality within one day in the state.

State police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to South Road in Hartland for a report of an animal struck in the roadway. DEEP assumed custody of the moose, which was determined deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured, nor did their car sustain any damage from the crash. The car was able to be driven away from the scene, police said.

This is the second death of a moose in Connecticut within 24 hours. Earlier on Wednesday, a 400-pound moose was hit and killed by a car on Route 15 in North Haven around 6 a.m.

The driver involved in the North Haven crash was also uninjured and able to drive away from the scene, according to police.

DEEP officials said it is 13 times more likely that a crash involving a moose will end in a human fatality than a car crash involving a deer. Moose are darker in color and stand much taller than deer. They’re harder to see when traveling on roadways during dusk or dawn, as their eyes do not reflect in a car’s headlights.

Moose should not be approached; DEEP said they can feel threatened or become aggressive around humans.

All moose, deer and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

The public is also urged to report moose sightings near major roadways, like Interstates 91, 84 and 95, to DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center.

General moose sightings in other areas of Connecticut can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.