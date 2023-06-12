WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has submitted a moose for a necropsy to determine how it died, the agency told News 8 on Monday.

The moose had been spotted in the last few weeks in Bloomfield and Windsor.

DEEP responded to see the moose after receiving a call at about 9 a.m. Sunday that it was in a yard in Windsor.

“The moose was clearly very ill; it was laying down and unable to move,” a spokesperson for DEEP told News 8 in an email. “DEEP personnel sedated the moose and transported it for further evaluation, but it succumbed to its illness and died naturally.”

DEEP stressed that the moose was not euthanized.

It is at least the fourth moose to die in Connecticut this year. At least two moose have died after being hit by vehicles. Another one of the animals was euthanized after being found this weekend near Bradley International Airport.