Stock photo of bull moose. (Moose that was killed is not pictured.) (Getty Images)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose that was spotted roaming around Bradley International Airport on Friday had to be euthanized as a safety precaution, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP received reports of the moose on Bradley’s property Friday. The Environmental Conservation Police and the Wildlife Division responded to the scene.

The moose had breached an outer perimeter fence, report DEEP. Out of concern for the airport environment and vehicles on Route 20, EnCon Police and Wildlife Division made the choice to euthanize the moose.

Moose roaming freely in high traffic areas like roadways and airports is a safety concern. Airport staff and DEEP are authorized to put a moose down if necessary.