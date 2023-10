WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A moose was spotted on the loose last Saturday in Windsor Locks, though the giant animal doesn’t seem to be in any type of hurry.

Video obtained by News 8 comes from the owner of Auto Direct as its security camera picked up the most strolling alongside Cadillacs, BMWs, and Buicks.

The dealership is not far from Bradley International Airport where another moose was spotted earlier this year.