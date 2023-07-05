HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A moped driver has died days after a crash in Hartford.

Officers were called to the intersection of Zion Street and Hamilton Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a crash involving a moped.

When officers arrived, they found the moped driver, later identified by police as 40-year-old German Fonseca, of Hartford, in the road with serious injuries.

Fonseca was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment, but police said he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).