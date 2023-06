NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A moped driver was hit by a car in New Britain Wednesday night.

The New Britain Police Department responded to the area of North and Oak Streets for a crash where a car turned in front of a moped.

Police said the moped driver was injured and was taken to an area hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The operator of the car remained on scene and was found at fault for the accident, police said.

Stay with News 8 for updates