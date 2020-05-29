More children getting burns during quarantine; Connecticut Childrens’ issues safety reminder to guardians

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is seeing an uptick in children being treated for burns.

Doctors said part of the reason is because they’re stuck at home during the pandemic.

“Kids are curious; they’re exploring their natural world they reach up, and before you know it, it [the hot liquid] comes down onto their face and chest and legs,” said Doctor Brenan Campbell.

He said it’s usually hot tea, coffee or soup that causes the burns. Doctor Campbell said parents might not even realize how accessible the items are because they’re busy.

“You get out of your normal routine, and inadvertently, something hot gets left close where a toddler can find it.”

He said toddlers should be kept out of the kitchen and wants to remind parents about kitchen safety.

“Making sure the pot handles are always turned inward, using back burners so their not out front, so a child doesn’t inadvertently lift their hand and place it on the burner,” he said. “When you aren’t going to be directly supervising your children, have them in a room that you know is safe, where there are protectors in the outlet covers.”

He said most burns would heal on their own if kept moist with something like Vaseline. He also suggested that parents have their child seen by a virtual doctor if they’re worried.