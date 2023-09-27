HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More politicians have thrown their support behind Democrat Arunan Arulampalam’s campaign to become Hartford’s next mayor.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration officially endorsed Arulampalam in the race.

“Arunan is just a really good man,” Lamont said. “We all look at resumes and accomplishments, and he’s second-to-none there. But, somebody, who cares about this city, cares about his community, cares about his family. I’m not saying he’s a saint, but he is married to a minister, and maybe some of that rubs off.”

Outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin endorsed Arulampalam in late July. His other endorsements have include Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

Arulampalam declared victory earlier this month in the primary over Eric Coleman and John Fonfara.

Arulampalam is the chief executive of Hartford Land Bank. He’s named increasing home ownership and rebuilding small businesses as key issues he’d address as mayor.

“People believe in the future of Hartford,” Arulampalam said. “We are standing here because, look, this is an incredible city. This is a city full of potential, full of promise and hope, and we are all standing together — political, business leaders are coming together, and most importantly, the residents of Hartford.”

Arulampalam will face off against Republican Mike McGarry and Democrat Nick Lebron in the General Election.