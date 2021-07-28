More grant money is on the way for Hartford small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A third round of grants for small businesses in Hartford is on the way. The Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program has already awarded more than $2 million in grants.

“There are some places [that have] closed and it’s like, this spot has been there for years!” said Keyana Vega of Hartford. “It [has] been a part of the community and people have been going there.”

Small businesses across the state were forced to close their doors during the pandemic. The hope is to help as many businesses as possible as this difficult time continues.

“It really shows that they want us to succeed, they want to find ways to help us to get through these tough times and to really come out on the other end of this and be there for our community in the way we had hoped to be,” said Chantell Boissiere-Kelly, owner of Capital Ice Cream in Hartford.

Boissiere-Kelly’s ice cream shop was among the small businesses that have already received funds from this grant program. She’s encouraging others to apply.

“It gave us the opportunity to really get settled, get employees, get people back to work and be able to stay open,” said Boissiere-Kelly.

This round will open for applications on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and will support small businesses with flexible funding, allowing them to purchase inventory, hire additional employees and more. The City of Hartford is providing $750,000 and the Hartford Foundation will fund the remaining $180,000.

“Every dollar counts for a business that’s trying to make it through an unprecedented economic disruption,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Here’s how to apply and grant eligibility:

Grants of up to $7,500 will be available to businesses as funds allow. Eligible businesses must: (a) be located within the City of Hartford, (b) be able to provide at least one federal tax return, (c) have positive annual revenues not exceeding $500,000 for the submitted tax years, (d) have an EIN and/or DUNS number, if applicable.

Other eligibility requirements will be available in the grant application. To make grants available to as many business owners as possible, principal owners of multiple businesses will only be eligible for one grant. Small businesses that received grants in either of the first two rounds will be eligible for this third round of funding.

An application will be accessible on the Capital for Change website starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.