ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Mary Riccio was walking around Rocky Hill Tuesday morning, when she found hundreds of pieces of paper near Old Main Street and Goff Brook Lane.

“It was sad, and then I started thinking, ‘Oh my God, there’s so many of them. I can’t pick up anymore,’” Riccio said. “That’s when I decided to call the police.”

But Riccio wasn’t calling the police about the mess — she was calling about the message.

For the second time in two months, fliers containing hate material have been scattered across neighborhoods in Rocky Hill.

“I was surprised, and I was disappointed,” Riccio said.

The latest incident comes days after the group Not Just Us organized a rally promoting unity and diversity.

Brian Donahue, the group’s founder, said he believes the new flyers are responding to their rally.

“Rocky Hill is not going to ever tolerate harassment and hatred of each other,” Donahue said.

Towns leaders said they’re frustrated by the incidents and remain committed to promoting inclusion and diversity.

“Unfortunately, there are haters out there, and this is how they communicate their message,” Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta said. “But it certainly doesn’t define who we are here.”

Rocky Hill Town Councilor Christopher Duff said the incident is “unfortunate.”

“They’re probably angry about other things in their own lives, and they’re trying to make other people in our town afraid, and it’s not going to work,” he said.

Town leaders sid they’re organizing events throughout the summer to promote unity.

Rocky Hill police released the following statement:

“The Rocky Hill Police Department is aware of an additional occurrence of fliers containing inflammatory language similar to the flyer distribution in April. This incident was reported to us yesterday, May 9, 2023 in the area of Old Main Street and Goff Brook Lane. This case has been assigned to the RHPD detective division for further investigation. This investigation is ongoing and we are currently working with our local, state and federal partners. Residents are encouraged to call the Rocky Hill Police Department and report similar incidents so we can investigate any further distribution appropriately.”