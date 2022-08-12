HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Country fans have almost completely sold-out Morgan Wallen’s concert in Hartford Friday night, which might cause some serious traffic delays in the capital city.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer is stopping at the XFINITY Theatre on The 2022 Dangerous Tour, featuring opening acts Hardy and Larry Fleet. The show is slated to kick-off at 8 p.m.

Hartford police said the concert will lead to an estimated 25,000 guests in the city and are urging drivers to allow extra travel time if they’re driving through the area.

Wallen, who just arrived on the music scene in 2018, is touring in support of his sophomore record, Dangerous: The Double Album. He’s best-known for tracks like “Up Down” and “Chasin’ You” from his 2018 debut If I Know Me, blending alternative and pop-country with relatable lyrics.