Most East Hartford town facilities and services reopening Monday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of East Hartford is reopening most of its facilities to the public starting Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town facilities, including Town Hall, were closed. They will now be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At the Town Hall, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask. However, masks are required regardless of vaccination status at the East Hartford Public Library, Youth Services, WIC, and Parks and Recreation.

The children’s section at the library will open Monday, June 28, and the atrium will reopen on Tuesday, July 6. The library will be on a grab and go basis for the summer. The walkup window will remain open.

Picnic pavilion rentals will be available through the Parks and Recreation office from June 28 through September. Sites include Martin Park, McAuliffe Park, Gorman Park and Goodwin Park.

Reservations for rooms at the East Hartford Community Cultural Center will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Social Services will still be offered remotely and can now schedule in-person appointments. WIC certification and recertification will also be available in person.

The Veterans Memorial Clubhouse is not open at this time.

For more information, visit the Town of East Hartford‘s website.