BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother has been arrested and is facing charges after she allegedly abandoned her 2-year-old in a Bristol apartment, according to officials.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a report of child abuse neglect on Oct. 9 at 24 Conlon St. Dispatch told officials that a woman, identified as Crystal Cruz, had called to say her neighbor, 26-year-old Ivette Hernandez, had left her 2-year-old child abandoned.

Cruz told officials that she had received a text from her daughter around 5:35 p.m. that said the child was in their apartment. She then texted Hernandez asking “so you abandoned your son,” to which the mother replied “Yes” and then lied to Cruz saying she had called DCF to come get the 2-year-old.

Cruz also said that Hernandez told her that she packed bags and clothes for the child since she wasn’t planning to return.

The affidavit said Hernandez also has two other children but is in the custody of their father and is safe.

The 2-year-old is now being cared for by their grandmother and is safe, according to officials.

Hernandez was arrested and is facing a charge of abandonment of a child under the age of six years. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.