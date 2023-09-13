HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Mothers United Against Gun Violence will be holding a vigil on Sept. 13 to remember fallen officer Robert ” Bobby” Garten.

According to a Facebook post from the group, the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hartford Public Safety Complex, located at 253 High Street.

Garten was killed, and Officer Brian Kearney was seriously injured in a crash on Sept. 6 while responding to a call in Hartford. Authorities said their cruiser was hit by a car speeding through a red light while fleeing a traffic stop.

Officer Garten was an eight-year veteran of Hartford police and his father retired as a detective on the force.

For more information about the vigil, click here.