Berlin PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crash on Route 372

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and two injured Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:58 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a crash involving several motorcycles on Mill Street (Route 372) near the on-ramp for Route 9 south.

When officers arrived at the scene they found three motorcyclists involved in the crash.

Police say a 67-year-old New Britain man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. The other motorcyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.

The accident is being investigated by the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tom Bobok at 860-828-7082.