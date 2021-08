HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police respond to a motor vehicle crash on I-84 Eastbound between exits 44-46 Saturday evening.

#CTtraffic I84 East in the area of exits 45-46 is down to one lane for a serious injury accident. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ckCRWJhrKz — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 15, 2021

State Police said there is a serious injury and to please use alternate routes.

According to the CT Department of Transportation, all lanes are closed at this time.

This is a developing story.