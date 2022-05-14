NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have shut down Route 44 in the area of New Hartford after an accident left a motorcyclist hospitalized.

Multiple departments responded to the Saturday afternoon report of a vehicle accident with a motorcyclist down. The incident occurred in front of the Brass Horse Cafe, according to respondents.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Winsted Health Center. Lifestar then picked up the victim, bringing him to Hartford Hospital.

The motorcyclist’s status and identity is unknown at this time.

CSP continues to investigate the scene and the area remains closed.