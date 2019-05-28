MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle had shut down part of a route in Marlborough for several hours on Monday.

Route 2 Eastbound was closed between Exits 12 and 13 due to the incident.

Around 10:55 p.m., police identified the victim as 60-year-old Yvan Soucy of Colchester.

Authorities said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it exited the lane while navigating a curve and struck a guardrail.

Soucy was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

