Victims identified in serious crash involving motorcycle, bicycle in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 20 in East Granby was closed for several hours Thursday due to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a bicycle.

The Department of Transportation reported that Route 20 was closed at Canal Road, near Grainger Circle due to a crash that was reported just after noon.

Connecticut State Police say that the accident involved a motorcycle, operated by 47-year-old Jason Parrott, of Massachusetts, and a bicycle, operated by 60-year-old Gail Gridley.

Rt 20 in East Granby closed down as police investigate an accident near a bike trail. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/yuqhQ13CXx — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) July 4, 2019

Police say Gridley was traveling along on the Heritage Bike Trail when she was struck by the motorcycle while crossing Turkey Hills Road.

Gridley suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Parrott was taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

Route 20 has since reopened. State police said they have concluded their onsite investigation.