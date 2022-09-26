GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Glastonbury Sunday night, according to Glastonbury police.

The crash was first reported just before 7 p.m., when a driver on Hebron Avenue in the area of the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 to report a collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. Responders said they transported the motorcyclist and one occupant of the SUV to an area hospital for serious injuries. Other occupants in the SUV were also transported to the hospital, but only for observation, according to police.

Officers confirmed that the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital. There is no word yet on the identity of this motorcyclist.

Authorities are still investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Glastonbury Police Department’s Officer Sharov, at (860) 633-8301.