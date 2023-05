SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead following Sunday night’s crash involving a tractor-trailer in South Windsor.

Police said the crash happened at 6:55 p.m. in the northbound lane of Route 5 near Chapel Road. Police said Norman L. Poulin, 60, of East Windsor, died in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Cpl. David Johnson of the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.