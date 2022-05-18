BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said.

The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, crashing the motorcycle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was treated on scene and was stabilized before being transported to a local hospital. Police said he sustained serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the scene or has any further information regarding the crash is urged to contact Officer K. Verillo of the BPD at (860) 584-3031.

