Mount Southington set to open for season Sunday morning

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– After months of tricky weather, Mount Southington is set to finally open up its slopes Sunday morning.

However, things will be different though due to COVID-19 concerns. The ski area is offering advanced online ticketing, outdoor food services, and masks are highly recommended indoors.

Mount Southington has also upgraded a number of areas at the ski lodge including an upgrade to the Avalanche Double Chair, enhanced food and beverage services, and new snow-making equipment.

