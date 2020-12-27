Multi-car crash involving Rocky Hill Police cruiser under investigation in Wethersfield

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Wethersfield that involved a Rocky Hill Police cruiser Sunday.

The crash occurred in the area of CVS and Bed Bath and Beyond on Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway) in Wethersfield.

The crash involved a police cruiser, a blue SUV, and a white vehicle.

Rocky Hill Police are on scene.

Wethersfield Fire Department chief confirmed tells News 8 no injuries have been reported from the crash.

News 8 has a crew on-scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Red Cross assisting families displaced after 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street

News /

Dish 'n Dat opens doors to hundreds of families in need for Christmas

News /

Connecticut Children's Toy Closet

News /

Two injured in drive-by shooting on Chandler Street, Hartford PD investigating

News /

Trinity Health Of New England Moderna

News /

Utility companies, communities prepare ahead of Christmas wind, rain storm

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss