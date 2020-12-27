Multi-car crash involving Rocky Hill Police cruiser under investigation in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Wethersfield that involved a Rocky Hill Police cruiser Sunday.

The crash occurred in the area of CVS and Bed Bath and Beyond on Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway) in Wethersfield.

The crash involved a police cruiser, a blue SUV, and a white vehicle.

Rocky Hill Police are on scene.

Wethersfield Fire Department chief confirmed tells News 8 no injuries have been reported from the crash.

News 8 has a crew on-scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.