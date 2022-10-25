HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck in a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been reported from the scene.

The trooper involved was not in the cruiser when it was hit, according to state police. They were responding to another call on the highway and were standing outside the vehicle when the crash took place.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the incident was reported just before 5 a.m.

The right lane between exits 48 and 47 is currently closed off from traffic.

