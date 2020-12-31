Multi-car crash with serious injuries closes part of Main Street in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a multi-car crash on Main Street in Rocky Hill late Wednesday night. Serious injuries have been reported.

Rocky Hill police say at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a multi-vehicle crash in the area of 3372 Main Street resulted in two serious injuries and a damaged utility pole. Brook Street to the Cromwell town line area has been closed to northbound and southbound traffic while the crash is being investigated.

Drivers traveling in this area are asked to seek an alternate route. No word on how long the road will be closed.

