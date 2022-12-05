WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a CTtransit bus has shut down Interstate 84 West in West Hartford Monday morning, causing significant delays.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. between Exits 44 and 43. The highway is closed near Exit 45, state transportation officials said.

Injuries are reported. Information on the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

State police said no passengers were on the CTtransit bus.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

View News 8’s Live Traffic Map to see the area to avoid:

. Check back with News 8 for updates.