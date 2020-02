WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Injuries after being reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Wethersfield on Friday night.

According to police, the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 91 near exit 25.

Officers said some were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash closed part of the roadway but it started to clear around 9:30 p.m.