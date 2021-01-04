Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 2 West between Exits 10 and 8 in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 2 westbound in Glastonbury has closed part of the highway Monday night.

The crash occurred about a half mile before Exit 8 (Oak Street) at around 5:35 p.m., according to the State Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed between Exits 10 and 8 at this time.

Police are detouring traffic off the highway down the wrong way of an on-ramp at this time. 

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

