Hartford

Highway reopens after head-on collision shut down I-91 North in Wethersfield

By:

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 06:28 AM EST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 10:52 AM EST

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 91 Northbound has reopened after being shut down for a head-on crash in Wethersfield on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the two-vehicle collision involved a wrong-way driver. 

I-91 Northbound was closed between exits 25 and 27 after the crash was first reported just before 6:00 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported but details are limited at this time.

News 8 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available. 

