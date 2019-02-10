Highway reopens after head-on collision shut down I-91 North in Wethersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 91 Northbound has reopened after being shut down for a head-on crash in Wethersfield on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the two-vehicle collision involved a wrong-way driver.

I-91 Northbound was closed between exits 25 and 27 after the crash was first reported just before 6:00 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported but details are limited at this time.

News 8 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.