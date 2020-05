HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 Eastbound in Hartford that closed two lanes of traffic.

DOT reports the crash occurred between exits 44 and 46.

Fire crews were on the scene and traffic was down to one lane and nearly stopped as of 7:45 p.m.

The scene was cleared as of 8:20 p.m.

